This smart police dog caught an alleged prison smuggler by sniffing out a tennis ball - that was stuffed with suspected drugs.

German shepherd Harry, six, used his fetching skills to track down the ball after a man was spotted throwing items over a prison wall.

Police found bags of suspected drugs after cutting open the green 'Australian Open' tennis ball.

PD Harry. Picture: SWNS

They called out PD Harry after seeing a man throwing items over the wall of HMP Highpoint, a category C prison in Stradishall, near Haverhill.

Officers arrested the man after he ran away and was found hiding nearby.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs wrote on Twitter on Friday: "Assist officers @HMP Highpoint, male suspected of throwing items over the wall.

The tennis ball that was filled with suspected drugs

"Male runs from officers, located hiding and arrested.

"A search by Pd Harry locates a [tennis ball] containing suspected controlled drugs.

"Other balls located containing contraband by HMP."