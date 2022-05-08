Suffolk police dog catches alleged HMP Highpoint smuggler by sniffing out drugs in tennis ball
This smart police dog caught an alleged prison smuggler by sniffing out a tennis ball - that was stuffed with suspected drugs.
German shepherd Harry, six, used his fetching skills to track down the ball after a man was spotted throwing items over a prison wall.
Police found bags of suspected drugs after cutting open the green 'Australian Open' tennis ball.
They called out PD Harry after seeing a man throwing items over the wall of HMP Highpoint, a category C prison in Stradishall, near Haverhill.
Officers arrested the man after he ran away and was found hiding nearby.
Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs wrote on Twitter on Friday: "Assist officers @HMP Highpoint, male suspected of throwing items over the wall.
"Male runs from officers, located hiding and arrested.
"A search by Pd Harry locates a [tennis ball] containing suspected controlled drugs.
"Other balls located containing contraband by HMP."