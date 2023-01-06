Speed checks on B1112 at Eriswell near Mildenhall finds three speeding vehicles including one travelling at 49mph
Published: 10:27, 06 January 2023
| Updated: 10:49, 06 January 2023
Speed enforcement checks taking place on a Suffolk road this morning have already identified three drivers for alleged speeding.
The checks are being carried out on the B1112 at Eriswell, near Mildenhall, this morning.
A Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team spokesperson said so far three drivers have been stopped for excess speed.
They said one driver was travelling at 49mph.
Bury St Edmunds Crime Lakenheath Mildenhall Newmarket Traffic and Travel Transport Travel Kaia Nicholl