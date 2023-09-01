Suffolk Police is set to receive nearly £300,000 to tackle serious violence across the county.

The funding is part of a £12.4m package to deliver the Government-introduced legislation for Serious Violence Duty.

Announced last year, the legislation ensures different services share information, collaborate, and plan to prevent and reduce serious violence within their communities.

The force has received a funding boost to tackle serious crime. Picture: iStock

Det Supt Nicky Wallace said: “Crimes involving violence against the person constitute a wide range of offences, ranging from the very minor through to those that are very serious.

“But violence in any form is unacceptable and officers will investigate any reports we receive.”

This comes as instances of violent crimes continue to increase across England.

According to the ONS, the police recorded 2.1 million instances of violence against the person offences in the year leading up to March 2022 — this is an increase of 18 per cent compared to 1.8 million in March 2021, and 1.4 million in 2018 before the pandemic.

In Suffolk, ONS figures also revealed an increase, albeit smaller at around 9 per cent, in violent crimes between April 2022 and March 2023.

This funding will help the police deal with these violent crimes and identify the motives behind them to further drive down figures in the future.

Det Supt Wallace added: “We work tirelessly to combat serious violence, but those incidents involving knives are as much a cultural issue as criminal.

“Collectively, we are absolutely committed to preventing serious violence, pursuing perpetrators, supporting victims and continuing to strengthen our response to ensure the safety of our communities.”