Police have been unable to trace the owners of a hoard of jewellery found by a snorkeller in a Suffolk waterway.

Nicola Crockford, of Tuddenham, discovered a pillow case filled with jewellery floating in Lee Brook, in Freckenham, last Saturday.

The following day she found more sparkling items beneath the surface, near Beck bridge, including jewellery, three safes, four laptops and a bike.

Snorkeller Nicola Crockford with a jewellery box found in the pillowcase. Picture: Mecha Morton

She estimated there were more than 100 pieces of jewellery including watches, necklaces, rings, earrings and bracelets, which she handed to Suffolk Police.

Officers have since responded to a number of people who are looking for missing items.

However, they have been unable to unite the possessions with their rightful owner.

A piece of jewellery Nicola found in Lee Brook. Picture: Nicola Crockford

A police spokesman said it appeared the hoard consisted largely of costume jewellery.

He added that some of the larger items were damaged and if the owner was not found they would be destroyed.

