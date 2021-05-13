Police are appealing for help to trace two men wanted in connection with a shooting.

John Paul Mongan, 39, and James Mongan, 30, are from the Cambridgeshire area and are wanted in connection with a shooting at a traveller site on Elms Road, Red Lodge, on April 4, Easter Sunday.

An 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy both suffered injuries caused by shotgun pellets, with one of the males suffering wounds to his face and neck.

John Mongan. Picture: Suffolk Police

A 17-year-old girl was also injured during the incident after suffering a fall whilst running to safety.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment, but were discharged a short time later.

Four men have since been arrested and charged, jointly, with two counts of malicious wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and also violent disorder.

James Mongan. Picture: Suffolk Police

Bernard Mongan, 35, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, Jim Mongan, 29, of Corbyn Lane, South Harrow, London, David Mongan, 25, of Setchell Drove, Cottenham, Cambridgeshire, and Thomas Mongan, 24, of Gregory Road, Southall in London, all pleaded not guilty to the charges at Ipswich Crown Court on May 4.

Thomas Mongan, 24, of Gregory Road, Southall, in the London Borough of Ealinga, also pleaded not guilty to possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life.

All four men were remanded in custody for trial at Ipswich Crown Court on November 8.

Following enquiries, police are now appealing for help to trace two further suspects.

John Paul Mongan is described as white, of stocky build, with brown eyes and short, curly hair.

James Mongan is described as white, of heavy build, with blue eyes and short auburn hair.

Both have Irish accents, and have connections to the Cottenham area in Cambridgeshire.

Members of the public are advised not to approach these men but to call police immediately.

Anyone who believes they have seen either of the men, or who have any information regarding their whereabouts, is asked to contact West CID on 1010 at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference: 16672/2.

Alternatively via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

To get the latest updates in ongoing cases, police appeals and criminals put behind bars, click here

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk

Read more: All the latest news from Mildenhall