Thieves attempted to steal vehicles and broke into containers at a farm during three burglaries which are being linked by police.

A trailer was stolen from outside a property in Thurlow in the Street overnight yesterday. The crime reference is: 37/25472/23.

Police believe the trailer stolen in Thurlow was used in the attempted thefts of two vehicles in Cowlinge the same night at 3.30am when two men attempted to take the vehicles from barns before they were disturbed by the owner. They then fled on foot.

police istock

It is thought they were both picked up by someone driving another vehicle. It is also thought that they were in a white Ford Transit and black VW (crime reference 37/25474/23).

In a third incident on a farm in Barnardiston, a member of the public reported seeing five men on his CCTV system all wearing masks and carrying crowbars.

Containers were broken into but it is not clear what was stolen (crime reference 37/25504/23).

Residents in Hundon, Great Bradley, Thurlow, Cowlinge, Stradishall and Lidgate are being asked to review their CCTV, and report anything suspicious.