Police have released details of two armed robbers who held up a convenience store at gunpoint and stole cash.

Two men, one armed with a firearm and another with a truncheon-style baton, threatened staff at McColl's, in St John's Close, Mildenhall just before 9.55pm yesterday.

The pair, who were wearing stockings over their head and had camouflage paint on their faces, demanded money from the till and fled on foot with cash.

A police cordon was in place at McColl's, in St John's Close, Mildenhall, following the armed robbery

The staff were shaken but not injured in the incident.

The first man was wearing beige chinos, a black long-sleeved top, brogue-style brown shoes and gloves.

The other man was wearing all dark clothing, black trainers, a black puffer jacket with a white zip and black gloves.

Police were alerted at about 9.55pm last night

Both suspects were described as about 5ft 10ins, between 25 and 30-years-old and of skinny build.

Police have launched an investigation and anyone with information or was driving in the area at the time with dash cam footage is asked to contact Bury St Edmunds CID on 101 quoting reference 37/43915/21.

