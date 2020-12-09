Police respond to sudden death at Red Lodge property
Published: 09:43, 09 December 2020
| Updated: 16:22, 09 December 2020
Police responded to a sudden death at a property in Red Lodge yesterday.
Officers were called to a property in Wintergreen Road at about 1.10pm after a report of a sudden death.
A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "A 49-year-old male was found deceased at the property.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."
