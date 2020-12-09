Police responded to a sudden death at a property in Red Lodge yesterday.

Officers were called to a property in Wintergreen Road at about 1.10pm after a report of a sudden death.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "A 49-year-old male was found deceased at the property.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

