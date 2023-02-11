Police are still looking to speak to a man in connection with high value thefts of LEGO in Suffolk last year.

Suffolk Constabulary issued an appeal in August after items worth more than £1,500 were stolen from B&M stores in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

In the first incident, a man went to the Bury St Edmunds branch in Western Way on Monday, August 29 at 11.05am and stole £700 of LEGO products.

Police would like to speak to this man after thefts of LEGO products in Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket. Picture: Suffolk Police (59450975)

Later that day, it is believed a man went to the Newmarket branch of B&M, at The Rookery, and stole £844.67 worth of items.

On Tuesday, August 30, the same man then returned to the Bury St Edmunds branch and tried to steal £684.31 worth of LEGO, but left the store without the products.

Today, a spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "The suspect has not been identified at this time."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting the following crime reference numbers: 37/56109/22 (incident one), 37/56024/22 (incident two) or 37/56088/22 (incident three).