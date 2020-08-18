A Suffolk-wide police team has been assembled to help crackdown on drug crime, frequently occurring crime, and antisocial behaviour.

Kestrel Team, as the unit will be known, will also assist and support matters at community level.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said: "Having this additional team available will bolster our capability to rapidly support our local policing teams in addressing criminality.

The new Operation Kestral team (40776853)

"It will strengthen the force’s proactive capability to respond to community concerns and help us robustly tackle emerging crime trends in an area and, ultimately, bring the perpetrators to justice."

The team of one sergeant and six officers will be based in Eye, but able to attend incidents all over the county.

County policing commander chief superintendent Marina Ericson added: "This dedicated team will have the ability to dynamically deploy into a particular area for a period of time to target crime and work alongside the relevant local policing team.

Marina Ericson

"The team will work alongside other teams and partner agencies, putting a problem-solving approach at the heart of its activities and embracing creative and innovative methods. It will form a key part of the overall policing response to dealing with both existing and emerging criminal threats and challenges in local communities.”