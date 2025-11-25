Residents have been urged to be vigilant after distraction burglaries involving men who claimed properties had suffered a water leak.

The distraction burglaries were in Cullum Road, Bury St Edmunds, at about 1.40pm yesterday and in New Cheveley Road, Newmarket at about 5pm on Monday, November 10.

There was also a residential burglary in Frampton Close, Newmarket at about 4.50pm on Monday, November 10.

Police believe the two incidents in Newmarket are linked.

In the Bury St Edmunds incident, two men were allowed to enter a property after claiming there was a leak.

While one of them appeared to be looking for a leak, the other was searching the property.

When the homeowner said they were calling the police the two men swiftly left.

It is not believed anything was stolen.

The first man was white, about 6ft and of a broad build with a moustache.

He was wearing a grey hooded top, with the hood up, and grey trousers.

The second man had a darker skin tone.

He was about 6ft and slim. He was wearing a black coat, glasses and a black cap.

The crime reference is 37/66617/25.

In the New Cheveley Road, Newmarket incident, two men entered the home of an elderly woman claiming a water leak had been found in the street.

The pair left the property after the homeowner asked the men to speak with her family on the phone.

It is not believed anything was stolen.

The first man was white, appeared to be in his late 40s, was of a large build and was bald.

He was wearing a light-coloured jacket, dark-coloured trousers, and black shoes.

The second man was described as having a darker skin tone, was in his 40s and of a slim build.

He had short, dark hair with sideburns and a moustache.

He was wearing a black jacket, dark-coloured trousers and black shoes.

The crime reference is 37/64158/25.

During the burglary in Frampton Close, Newmarket, two men tried the front door of a property before moving round to the back of the house and smashing a door handle and lock.

However, the pair then fled after spotting the homeowner inside.

It is not believed anything was stolen.

The first man was described as white, short and of a large build. He was wearing a cream-coloured jacket.

The second man was white, tall and of a thin build. He was wearing a hooded top and a baseball cap. The crime reference is 37/63961/25.

Police have been making numerous inquiries into the incidents and are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the two men described in the areas.

Residents are also being asked to report similar incidents, including suspicious activity, for example people pretending to be utilities workers, trade workers or other professions in order to enter a property.

Door-to-door and CCTV checks have been carried out, however, residents with cameras, or those with dash-cameras who were driving in the areas close to the victims, are asked to review any footage.