A policy intended to remove older and higher polluting taxis from the roads has been scrapped.

In 2022, West Suffolk Council included an age requirement in its licensing policy, which said all taxis and private hire vehicles could not be older than 15 years.

Electric and zero emission vehicles were exempt.

The policy was intended to remove older, higher polluting vehicles from the roads to deliver a cleaner, more environmentally friendly fleet.

It was was due to come into affect next month, but following a request from a taxi driver to amend part of the policy around the age of the vehicle, the council withdrew the requirement last night.

At a forum set up by the council to increase engagement with the taxi trade, the driver said that government guidance that has since been introduced said ‘the setting of an arbitrary age limit may be inappropriate’.

Further, the guidance said emissions should be managed through vehicle testing.

Cllr Kelly said: “I’m delighted the driver raised this at the forum, that we listened and we are delivering change.

“That is what the forum was created for – for drivers and operators to voice any issues or concerns, to have a discussion and work together to a solution.

“Ultimately, we, as the licensing authority, and the trade want the same things.

“We need the taxi trade to thrive and to continue to support our communities and the local economy.”

Cllr Kelly added: “There are national changes including the eventual phasing out of new petrol and diesel cars, that we need to work together with the trade on.

“We want to have more of an open dialogue with the trade, and so I’m hoping this example of positive change will encourage more drivers and operators to come along to the forum and work positively toward these common goals.”