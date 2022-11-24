West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is spending yet another night in the jungle as he survived tonight's public vote in ITV1's I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

DJ Chris Moyles was voted out instead, leaving just five celebrities in camp ahead of this weekend's final.

"I'm gutted Matt Hancock is more popular than me," said Chris as he left to talk to hosts Ant and Dec.

But with fewer campmates left in the jungle, Matt Hancock once again had a chance to shine as his days in the jungle near an end.

As tonight's episode began viewers saw the politician volunteer for the daily challenge before it was decided Chris and actor Owen Warner would face it instead.

When they returned with just one star, Matt admitted to being 'pretty gutted' about the result.

While the trail had been under way, Matt and the others gathered for a 'cracking creek chat' when they discussed the theoretic perfect dinner party and each chose their ideal guests – dead, alive, fictional and their dream naked chef.

Matt opted for JFK on the grounds he would be 'fascinating' and 'charming'; Kevin Keegan; Pocahontas – although 'apparently she wasn't fictional so I can't have her', conceded the MP – and Marilyn Monroe as his naked chef.

Later in the day, during a 'cracking camp chat', Chris quizzed Matt about Westminster life, how cabinet reshuffles worked and whether ministers needed specialist knowledge of their department.

Matt said: "The job of the minister is not to be the subject matter expert.

"Nobody is a specialist of the whole health service – literally nobody. Not even the chief of the health service."

He added: "Barack Obama gave me two pieces of advice: Over-communicate. The second was always wear the same because what matters is your face. And it reduces by one the number of decisions you have to make in the morning."

After paltry portions for dinner, Matt then joined Mike Tindall and Seann Walsh for a special overnight challenge in the Outback Factory, where they had to work together on a production line (while creepy critters were dropped on them) to assemble various foodstuffs to win a full English breakfast for camp the next morning.

Their first attempt at hot dogs and a birthday cake were failures, although second attempts won them part of the breakfast. Finally, they aced assembling ice cream cones to win the all-important bacon and eggs for camp.

Matt said: "I thought we were pretty effective as a team and eventually we got it all done," before the trio headed into camp to share the news.

Matt's high point:

Savouring the flavour of chocolate won in the Dingo Dollars challenge, saying: "I have never enjoyed a third of a mini Mars bar more than that."

Matt's jungle low point:

Not having a single question to ask Chris Moyles after the DJ had quizzed him about Parliamentary life.

