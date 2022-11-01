West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock's decision to appear on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has stoked controversy from all sides.

A petition has been launched to stop him by Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, he has been suspended as a Conservative MP and the deputy chairman (political) of West Suffolk Conservative Association said: “I’m looking forward to him eating a kangaroo’s penis."

An ally of Mr Hancock said the ITV show was an incredible opportunity for him to engage with the 12 million Brits who tune in every single night and he will use his time in the jungle to promote his dyslexia campaign.

But what do you think? Should Mr Hancock be appearing on the TV show? Enter our poll above.