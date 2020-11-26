Home   Bury St Edmunds   News   Article

Coronavirus poll: Should Suffolk be in tier 2?

By Rhoda Morrison
Published: 18:11, 26 November 2020
 | Updated: 18:49, 26 November 2020

The Government will put Suffolk into tier 2 of restrictions when the second lockdown ends.

The controversial decision to put the entire county into 'tier 2' comes into effect after Wednesday (December 2) and will mean:

What do you think? Have your say in our poll.

