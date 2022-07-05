A popular Suffolk pancake and waffle house is to close.

The Pancake and Waffle Shack at Five Ways roundabout in Barton Mills will close its doors tomorrow.

It follows a possession order made on June 24 by Norwich County Court on behalf of the landlords over 'significant' rent arrears built up during the past year.

The Pancake and Waffle Shack, Barton Mills. Picture: Pancake and Waffle Shack

The Pancake and Waffle Shack was originally founded in 2015 by Corrine Yendle who ran the business with her daughter Casey-Lee.

The pair sold the parent company, Corsey UK Ltd, however, to Julian Harveyson Edwards in April 2021, after which the rent arrears occured.

Julian Harveyson Edwards, a director at parent company Corsey UK Ltd, declined to comment.

Mrs Yendle took over the running of the business again under her own business name on June 18 this year in a bid to save it.

She says she is now looking for new premises.

A fund has also been started by a customer to help the 20 staff and has so far raised £275 towards a goal of £10,000.

Landlords Calder Investment Properties Ltd preferred not to comment