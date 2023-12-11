A popular tipi tent at an award-winning hotel-restaurant could continue hosting customers for another three years.

Lee Bye, of Agellus Tuddenham Ltd, wants to extend permission for the tipi, named Tipi on the Stream, at Tuddenham Mill as planning consent is due to expire on February 2, 2024.

A planning statement to West Suffolk Council said it was put up initially to navigate the Covid period.

Tuddenham Mill

“Since then, the current planning permission has enabled the tipi to become an essential aspect of the business,” it said.

It provides space for 40 covers as an extension to the restaurant at the Mill, in High Street, Tuddenham, as well as space for weddings and events.

The statement said: “The tipi has proved very popular with guests and has secured several bookings during its operation – to the benefit of the existing business.

“It is clear that the recent rise in popularity of the site is as a result of the introduction of the tipi, which has proved successful in terms of financial gain and job creation.”

It added that extending the permission to allow for a further three years of operation was imperative to the successful operations of the hotel.