Beck Row and West Row power cut hits hundreds of homes

By Paul Derrick
Published: 10:03, 25 August 2020
Hundreds of homes in the Beck Row and West Row area have been hit by a power cut.

UK Power Networks are investigating an overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut.

In a message to residents, UK Power Networks said they had switched off power to 243 properties 'in the interest of public health and safety'.

Power cut in the Beck Row and West Row area. Picture: UK Power Networks
