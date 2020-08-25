Beck Row and West Row power cut hits hundreds of homes
Published: 10:03, 25 August 2020
Updated: 10:15, 25 August 2020
Hundreds of homes in the Beck Row and West Row area have been hit by a power cut.
UK Power Networks are investigating an overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut.
In a message to residents, UK Power Networks said they had switched off power to 243 properties 'in the interest of public health and safety'.
