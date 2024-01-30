Police are appealing for information after garage burglaries in a Suffolk village.

An unknown person or persons gained entry into two locked garages sometime between 6.30am and 10am on January 28, in Church Lane, Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds.

Power tools including a chainsaw, strimmer, lawnmower, leaf blower and jet washer as well as mountain bikes were stolen.

Police are appealing for information after two garage burglaries in Barrow. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

Officers ask if you have any information about this incident, to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/5105/24 via the website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.