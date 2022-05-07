More news, no ads

An application for a new premises licence for a café has been submitted to a council.

West Suffolk Council has received plans for Magic Mug Café, in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge.

The application said the café serves food and drinks.

The application is for Magic Mug Café, in Bellflower Crescent, Red Lodge. Stock picture: Mecha Morton

It added that sales of alcohol off the premises will only be available to customers purchasing food.

The opening hours would be Monday to Sunday, 7am to 11pm, with alcohol sales from 9am to 11pm.