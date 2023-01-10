Children and teachers at a Suffolk school were excited to receive a special gift when a mystery artist created a bespoke piece of work for them.

The artwork was crafted for St Christopher’s CE Primary School, in Red Lodge near Mildenhall and Bury St Edmunds, by someone mysteriously known as the Anonymous Artist.

The artist contacted the school, telling secretary Elaine Simpson about their passion for books and made a surprising offer.

Staff and pupils at St Christopher's Primary School with the artwork donated by the Anonymous Artist. Picture: St Christopher's Primary School

The artwork was unveiled at a special celebration assembly where local PC Richard Smith, a Community Engagement Officer, from Mildenhall Police represented the artist.

Mrs Simpson said: “It was absolutely fantastic. As the reveal happened there was great excitement among the children and staff with lots of ‘oohs and ahs’ and applause echoing around the hall.

“It is an amazing work of art and each time it is revisited it reveals something new and exciting.”

The intricate artwork created to look like a bookshelf donated by the Anonymous Artist. Picture: St Christopher's Primary School

To help create the work, which has been made to look like a bookshelf crammed with children’s stories, the Anonymous Artist requested a list of 49 books the school wanted the art to feature.

Additional book titles were then chosen by the artist to make a total of 97 books illustrated as part of the work. One has its own special title of ‘Painted with Love for St Christopher’s C of E Primary School’.

The artwork took two months to complete and the Anonymous Artist kept in touch with Mrs Simpson throughout, letting her know about the progress.

It was a real pleasure to be asked to present a special piece of art this morning @St1Christophers Primary School in #RedLodge. The piece of work was completed by an anonymous local artist to promote reading to young children #1166 #CommunityEngagement #Suffolk pic.twitter.com/9GYY9dAjIB — Mildenhall Police (@MildnhallPolice) November 18, 2022

Mrs Simpson said: “The artist said how they love books and the way they open a whole new world to children, but that statistics show only one in five personally own a book at home.

“We chatted on the phone about our shared passion for stories and at the end of the call the artist asked if we would be interested in having a piece of work carried out as a gift by them on the strict understanding that they remain anonymous.

"I jumped at the offer as I knew it would be embraced by everyone in our school.”

Headteacher Caroline James said: “The school feels very honoured to have been chosen for this wonderful donation. Promoting a love of reading is so important, so to have this gift is really special. The added mystery of the anonymous artist makes it extra exciting for us all.”

The artwork features illustrations of books including The Tiger Who Came to Tea, We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and Paddington Bear and will be hung in the school’s foyer for the whole school community to enjoy.