Leading land promotion and property developer, Jaynic, has outlined why the company has committed to be headline sponsor the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards for the next three years.

The annual awards ceremony, now in its 12th year, will take place on October 13 at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds.

Jaynic, the company behind both the Suffolk Park development in Bury St Edmunds, and Gatweay 14 in Stowmarket, has been the headline sponsor since 2019, and once again given its backing to the event, which last year attracted a record number of entries.

Managing director Nic Rumsey says: “The awards are a great opportunity to celebrate business success and the gala evening, a wonderful way to connect with old and new friends alike.

“Our sponsorship has been invaluable for us in bringing Jaynic closer to the business community in Bury St Edmunds and the surrounding region.

“We are heavily invested in seeing businesses succeed as we continue to provide state-of-the art business and warehouse premises for those growing companies.

“For these reasons, we strongly support the awards in promoting business excellence in the region.”

Amid a busy year, Jaynic has developed units for two major local companies at Suffolk Park, including Greene King brewery, and tool and workshop equipment supplier, the Sealey Group.

Planning consent has also been received for the fourth and final phase of warehouse development at the Park.

At Gateway 14, which it is developing in partnership with Mid-Suffolk Council, the company has already started work on a 1.17 million sqft warehouse for home, garden and leisure products retailer, The Range.

Jaynic is also sponsoring the Lifetime Achievement category at the awards this year.

This award honours a sustained, individual or company contribution to business in the region through leadership, mentoring, and inspiration.

2023 Bury Free Press West Suffolk sponsors and categories

Jaynic: Headline sponsor and Lifetime Achievement category.

Greene & Greene Solicitors: Business Leader of the Year.

West Suffolk Council: Investing in West Suffolk.

Treatt: The West Suffolk Award for Innovation.

West Suffolk College: Employee of the Year.

Menta: Best New Start up Business.

Bay Tree VA: Freelancer of the Year.

Our Bury St Edmunds: Customer Service.

The Cambridge Building Society: Contribution to the Community.

arc Shopping Centre: Green/Environment Award

WS Training: Apprentice/ Trainee of the Year

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce: Business of the Year (small)

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce: Business of the Year (medium/large)

For more information and to enter the awards, visit: www.iliffemediapromotions.co.uk/bury-business-awards