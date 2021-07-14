More than 1,400 homes could be built across Mildenhall and Lakenheath under plans submitted to West Suffolk Council this week.

The authority is being asked for a scoping opinion for Mildenhall land which could accommodate a potential 1,300-home development, including local centre, land for a school, employment, adult care services (80 beds) and open space.

Suffolk County Council intends to submit outline plans for the 80-hectare arable plot next spring. The site is immediately west of Mildenhall, with a boundary next to the Mildenhall Hub.

Mildenhall High Street and Town Sign. Picture by Mark Westley. (49163683)

Meanwhile, Persimmon Homes Suffolk is seeking full planning permission for 139 homes on land west of Eriswell Road, in Lakenheath.

Outline plans for the site were granted approval in 2018.

It is envisaged 97 of the one, two, three four and five bedroom homes would be privately owned and 42 classed as affordable.

LAKENHEATH..Pictured: Village Sign. (49163660)

