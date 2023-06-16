The Post Office is proposing to relocate Barrow Post Office to a new location which would be an extra 15 hours of service a week for customers.

The current Postmaster in Church Road, Barrow, near Bury St Edmunds, wants to leave the network and a new agent has been appointed who has identified an alternative location for the branch at the nearby village shop.

Matt's Food Wine and More on The Street in the village, is the proposed new location.

The Post Office is proposing to relocate Barrow Post Office to a new location in the village. Picture: Google Maps

According to the Post Office, maintaining a local style branch alongside a successful retail store is the most effective way to maintain a service in the local community into the future.

There would be a Post Office serving point at the retail counter of the convenience store and the opening hours for Barrow Post Office would be: Monday to Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 9am – 3pm.

Consultation is now open with the opportunity to give feedback on the move and access into the store will close on Friday, July 28.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 171112.