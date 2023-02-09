A Suffolk pub will remain closed for the rest of this week following a large fire.

The Star, in Lidgate, has been shut since firefighters extinguished the blaze on the first floor of the historic building on Tuesday afternoon.

Six crews attended the incident after they were called at 1.05pm by a member of the public who heard the fire alarm going off and could see smoke billowing from the roof.

Firefighters at The Star pub in Lidgate. Picture: Mecha Morton

The fire was dealt with by 2.54pm.

Station manager Alan Coldwell praised the swift action of the initial crews who he said prevented what could have been a significant blaze due to the age and construction of the property.

A Facebook post from the pub on Tuesday said it was shut due to the fire and thanked customers for their lovely comments.

It said: "Everyone is safe and well. We hope to back open again soon and will keep everyone updated."

A post today added that the pub would remain closed over the next four days.

Anyone with queries regarding bookings were advised to email lidgatestarbookings@gmail.com.

Yesterday, a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said an investigation into the cause was still under way, but it looked to be accidental.

The pub is Grade II listed and has been in use for at least 160 years.