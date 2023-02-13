A Suffolk pub which shut after a large fire will remain so for the next few weeks.

The Star, in Lidgate, has been closed since the blaze on the first floor of the historic building last Tuesday afternoon.

Six crews attended the incident after they were called at 1.05pm by a member of the public who heard the fire alarm going off and could see smoke billowing from the roof.

Firefighters at The Star pub in Lidgate last Tuesday. Picture: Mecha Morton

The fire was dealt with by 2.54pm.

Station manager Alan Coldwell praised the swift action of the initial crews who he said prevented what could have been a significant blaze due to the age and construction of the property.

A Facebook post from the pub on Tuesday said it was shut due to the fire and thanked customers for their lovely comments.

The Star pub in Lidgate. Picture: Mecha Morton

It said: "Everyone is safe and well. We hope to back open again soon and will keep everyone updated."

A post on Thursday added that the pub would remain closed over the next four days.

A further post on Saturday said: "Unfortunately we will be closed for the next few weeks.

"We apologise for the inconvenience.

"We will keep everyone updated."

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.

The pub is Grade II listed and has been in use for at least 160 years.