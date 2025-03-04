A six-week public consultation on changes to the West Suffolk local plan, which will help to shape future development across the district, has begun.

Once adopted, the local plan will guide where new homes may and may not be built up to the year 2041.

It also includes policies designed to increase the delivery of affordable housing, improve the energy efficiency of homes and make them more adaptable to people’s changing health needs.

A consultation on the West Suffolk local plan has started. Picture: West Suffolk Council

The local plan also allocates land for employment growth to help meet future need.

Since 2020, the local plan has been shaped by thousands of public comments across the three stages of public consultation it has to follow, as set out by Government.

In May last year the plan was submitted to the Secretary of State for the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to appoint a planning inspector to hold an examination in public to scrutinise and test the plan.

The examination in public was held late last year. The inspector made some comments and raised questions for the council to respond to – this process is designed to strengthen the legal soundness of the local plan.

The council has responded with changes – these are referred to in the local plan process as main modifications.

The examination inspectors have confirmed they are satisfied these main modifications would address their comments and questions and for the council to now carry out a public consultation on these changes.

The inspectors retain their right to make further changes to the plan in response to responses to this consultation.

The consultation is limited to the legality and soundness of the modifications. It does not offer the opportunity to repeat or raise further representations on other parts of the plan or seek wider changes.

The main modifications apply to the strategic and local policies, site allocations and their boundaries and in some cases explanatory text. All of these changes are needed to ensure the local plan is sound.

A guidance note and summary of the most significant changes is available online to help consultees respond to the consultation.

The consultation will run until April 15.

Cllr Jim Thorndyke, cabinet member for planning at West Suffolk Council, said: “The West Suffolk Local Plan is important for deciding where new homes can be built and allocating land for employment to meet the future needs of our communities.

“We have come a long way already, with the plan shaped by thousands of public comments over the three stages of public consultation that began five years ago.

“This latest consultation is a check of the legality of the new main modifications, which themselves address comments raised by the planning inspector. Once this consultation has finished, the inspector will consider any comments received, decide if the plan is sound and then make final recommendations for the council to formally adopt the new West Suffolk Local Plan, hopefully in the summer.”

People can view the main modifications at https://westsuffolk.inconsult.uk/system/register where they can also make their comments.

The consultation documents are also available to view at the following locations during normal opening hours:

Brandon Library, The Brandon Centre, Bury Road, Brandon, IP27 0BQ

Haverhill House, Lower Downs Slade, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 9EE

Mildenhall Hub, Sheldrick Way, Mildenhall, Suffolk IP28 7JX

Newmarket Library, 1a the Guineas, Newmarket CB8 8EG

West Suffolk House, Western Way, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3YU

Anyone who finds viewing or commenting on the main modifications online difficult can email planning.policy@westsuffolk.gov.uk or call the strategic planning team on 01284 757368 for help.