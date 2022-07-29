A primary school has been judged by Ofsted to require improvement in every area after a visit by inspectors.

At West Row Academy in Beeches Road, West Row, near Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall, pupils are not learning well in some subjects and in a small number of classes there is some disruptive behaviour, the inspection report said.

The school, which is part of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, was inspected by Ofsted on May 25 and 26 and found to require improvement overall, as well as five specific areas including quality of education and behaviour and attitudes. Safeguarding was deemed effective.

West Row Academy near Bury Saint Edmunds has been judged by Ofsted to require improvement. Picture: Mark Westley

It was also rated as 'requires improvement' in 2017 when it was West Row Community Primary School, before it joined the academy trust.

The latest Ofsted inspection report said: "Pupils say that they enjoy their learning. However, pupils are not learning well in some subjects.

"They are not always supported to gain the knowledge they need. Pupils often do not have the opportunities to practise what they learn. Pupils struggle to recall what they have been taught.

"Pupils mostly behave well around the school. Pupils play well together at breaktimes and lunchtimes. However, some pupils are frustrated when other pupils’ behaviour in class disrupts their learning."

It also said pupils enjoy the range of sports clubs and activities and, as they get older, they take on responsibilities in school, such as reading with the younger pupils.

Pupils feel that staff care about them and parents appreciate the extra support the school provides to families, with the report mentioning that some pupils receive help from a school counsellor as part of the pastoral support team.

Most pupils say that they feel safe. "Pupils know what bullying is and say that when this happens in school it is dealt with quickly by teachers," the report added.

To improve, the inspectors felt the school needed to focus on curriculum planning, staff training and assessment strategies for some subjects, as well as developing children’s language and knowledge in the early years.

They also said leaders need to ensure pupils read books that are closely matched to their abilities and that staff monitor this effectively, and leaders should ensure staff are using appropriate strategies to help them consistently manage pupils’ behaviour effectively.

The school and Eastern Multi-Academy Trust were contacted for comment.