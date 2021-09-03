Questions have been raised at an inquest about the observation of a patient at a mental health unit who died after being found with a plastic bag around his head.

Josh Sahota, of Kennett, was discovered by staff at Wedgwood House, in Bury St Edmunds, suffering from a cardiac arrest at around 5.15pm on September 9, 2019.

The 25-year-old, who initially received CPR from staff and was later seen by paramedics who were unable to resuscitate him, was pronounced dead at 5.45pm, Suffolk Coroner's Court heard this morning.

At an earlier hearing the court heard how Mr Sahota had been admitted to Wedgwood House suffering from paranoia.

He was transferred there from Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, where he was rushed after driving his car off the A11 bridge on to the A14 below.

At a hearing yesterday, Sarah Brazkiewics, a clinical support worker who was working on the Northgate Ward of the mental health unit at the time of the incident and was tasked with checking on patients, said although her memory of the time was vague, she recalled looking into Mr Sahota's room from the hallway outside at around 4.45pm and saw him on his bed.

Ms Brazkiewics would have been able to see through the door as it had a small window.

In the fourth day of the inquest this morning, Det Con for Suffolk Police Matt Egan showed CCTV footage of the outside of Mr Sahota's room between 3pm and 5pm on September 9.

When it came to the 4.45pm footage, it was established there was a 16 second gap where Ms Brazkiewics could not be seen.

David Story, counsel for Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said to Det Con Egan there was no way of knowing what Ms Brazkiewics was doing during that gap.

It came after Counsel for Mr Sahota's father Malkeet Sahota, Hannah Noyce raised questions over how clearly a passer by to Mr Sahota's room could have seen into his room, with the door set back from the main hallway wall, internal wire to reinforce the glass possibly obscuring a persons' view, and glass that was not clear.

The court also heard evidence from Ms Brazkiewics yesterday which said she had been into Mr Sahota's room earlier in the afternoon on September 9 to remove cups, although today DC Egan said he had no recollection of seeing CCTV confirming this.

Mr Sahota's mother, Lynette Fordham, asked DC Egan whether wrist bands worn by staff at Wedgwood House registered when people entered patients' rooms.

DC Egan said yes, but that the Salco system used to track people going in and out of doors was not working on the day Mr Sahota died.

The inquest, which is being held with a jury, is due to re-convene on Monday morning.

