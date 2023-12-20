Suffolk is set to be battered by strong winds tomorrow, with disruption to travel expected.

The majority of the North of the county will be hit by Storm Pia, with areas including Bury St Edmunds, Diss, Newmarket, Southwold, Lowestoft and Mildenhall all in the firing line.

Southern areas including Haverhill, Stowmarket, Ipswich and Woodbridge will see less disruption.

Northern Suffolk, including Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket and Diss, is set to be battered by Storm Pia tomorrow: Picture: iStock

It is expected journeys will take longer, with bus and train services affected, as well as delays to road and ferry transport.

Coastal areas may also see spray and large waves hitting.

High-sided vehicles are also warned when travelling on exposed routes and bridges.