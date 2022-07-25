West Suffolk Council has announced a programme of children's activities for the summer - with sports, dance, horse-riding and film-making events among those planned.

Activity groups will be organised around Bury St Edmunds, Brandon, Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

The council is cooperating with a number of partners - including the Suffolk Wildlife Trust, the British School of Horseracing, the Football Factory and Abbeycroft Leisure - to deliver the events.

The programme of summer events is being organised with government funding.

Some free places are on offer, and these will be allocated based on background criteria, including free school meal eligibility.

Other places will be made available for a small fee.

A full list of activities can be found on the council's website.

The scheme is being delivered as part of the government Holiday Activities and Food programme, with £220 million provided to councils nationwide for the commissioning of activity groups.

Councillor Robert Everitt, the council's cabinet member for communities, said: "School holidays can be tricky times as budgets tighten and we want to help families be active, healthy and well.

"This programme is an opportunity for children and young people to enjoy fun, creative and sporting activities that will enable them to develop new skills and build their confidence.

"It is an extension of the support available during term time, such as school meals and pupil premium. So please, check out the details and pass them on to anyone who may be interested."