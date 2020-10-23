Ready for Hallowe'en? Here are 11 of the BEST things to do to scare yourself...

Maize Maze at Undley Pumpkin Patch

This year’s maize maze at Undley Pumpkin Patch is celebrating the NHS, key workers and legendary Captain Sir Tom Moore and is open weekends throughout October and for the whole of half term.

The event is now in its 21st year and is giving 50p from every person’s entry fee to the NHS.

There’s lots of entertainment for all the family at the pumpkin patch, including a magician and pumpkin carving demonstrations. Booking is essential.

Undley Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze, Undley Road, Beck Row, IP28 8BX. See undleyfarm events.co.uk

The Moreton Hall Pumpkin Trail

A special trail is being set up by residents, schools and businesses which you can follow around the Bury St Edmunds estate.

Those taking part in the event have been challenged to create the scariest, funniest and most original designs and this is your chance to judge for yourself.

The trail takes place over the weekend of October 30-31 between 10am and 4pm. Maps will be available on Moreton Hall facebook page by October 29.

See facebook.com/groups/1851850431720406

Siam Hall Spooky Pumpkins, Boxford

Back for its third year, you can expect a spooktacular array of pumpkins and squashes of all shapes and sizes to choose from when Siam Hall opens its farm gate during half-term week.

Running from October 24 to 31 every day from 10am to 4pm, it’s free entry and there is no need to book.

Located between Sudbury and Hadleigh, there will also be a pop-up café providing refreshments or take along your own picnic to enjoy.

Siam Hall, Boxford, CO10 5LA. See siamhallpumpkins.co.uk or Instagram @siamhallpumpkin

Crafty Foxes hallowe’en workshops 30 and 31 October 30-31

Join The Crafty Foxes for a spooky hallowe’en workshop at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, October 30, when children aged seven plus can paint a pumpkin.

Tickets are £15 per child, including a cold drink and biscuit. Old clothes or Hallowe’en fancy dress recommended. Book online at theapex.co.uk or call 01284 758000

Spooky Saxons, West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village, October 24-November 1

Find some half-term horrors lurking behind corners for unsuspecting visitors and take part in the Spooky Saxons fun family activities, including quizzes and stories and dare you be brave enough to cast the last rune in the Witchy Workshop?

The site of an early Anglo-Saxon village, West Stow is one of England’s great archaeological sites. Explore it and discover more about village life some 1,500 years ago in the indoor galleries. Watch a film, dress up as an Anglo-Saxon and ‘meet’ the rare breed pigs and chickens.

West Stow will also be hosting The Real Middle-Earth Tour on Sunday, October 25 starting at 1pm. Find out about the links between Tolkien and the Anglo-Saxon world on a guided tour from a member of the Tolkien Society and a Middle-earth enthusiast.

Open 10am-5pm. Call 01284 728718, see weststow.org/Anglo-Saxon-Village

Ghostly and Macabre Guided Walks, from October 30

Discover ghostly secrets and uncover spine-tingling tales about Bury St Edmunds’ eerie goings-on by joining the Ghostly and Macabre guided walk around the town held on various dates on dark autumn and winter evenings between October 30 and the end of March.

Lasting 90 minutes, the Bury St Edmunds Tour Guides will take you on a haunted journey with ghostly stories of murder, riots, plague, witchcraft and a mummified cat, with chills and thrills galore.

Your guide will lead you through the darkened streets telling stories of screaming skulls, mysterious ‘monk’ like figures appearing in cellars, burnings and hangings and more, finishing up in the dark and deserted Great Churchyard cemetery. Book a place if you dare. . .

For details see burystedmundstourguides.org or call 01284 758000

Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds 12th Sci-Fi and Action exhibition, October 24-December 20

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of the second Star Wars film, The Empire Strikes Back, the exhibition features a display of props and memorabilia from the movie.

In addition, it marks the 40th anniversary of Galactica’s landing in homes across the globe. This classic series was a spin-off to 1978’s Battlestar Galactica; displays will explore the franchise’s impact upon popular culture. There will also be small-screen action from the Tom Baker era of Dr Who plus used screen props and a chance to meet a real Dalek. The exhibition for all ages is open Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm, and Sundays noon-4pm.

See moyseshall.orgor call 01284 758000

Fright Nights at the Museum! National Horse Racing Museum, Newmarket

Get ready for a frightful time as the museum puts on some hallowe’en-themed events under the title Fright Nights at the Museum!

Family friendly Fright Nights are running from October 28-30 in Palace House, and for those looking for an altogether scarier experience it will be hosting Fright Nights at the Museum on Friday and Saturday, October 30-31, 6-9pm.

Families and young children are invited to dress up and take a tour by torchlight to watch history come alive. There will be bats to find to win a goody bag! Craft kits will also be given away. For those braver souls visiting the Fright Nights at the Museum will find the museum’s five-acre site dressed like the set of a horror movie.

See horseracingmuseum.org

Dippy’s Hallowe’en Days, Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure, Norfolk

Ghostly hallowe’en tales, creepy quests and eerie trails are on the cards this half-term at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Norfolk.

Between October 24 and November 1 families can watch live entertainment, do witch crafts and take part in spine-tingling expeditions around the park.

Dippy’s Hallowe’en Days offer magical activities, including joining Vincent the Vampire at the Graveyard for some spooky tales or embarking on an expedition with the Dinomite gang following clues to see if there’s a werewolf in the woods.

Tickets must be booked, see roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk/events/dippys-halloween-days

Haverhill Hallowe’en Trail

Haverhill Town Council’s popular Hallowe’en Trail will take place at the Scout and Guide HQ on Colne Valley Road on Friday, October 30.

Crawling and creeping around the HQ will be a gaggle of grime and ghastly ghouls performing bone-chilling side-shows.

Parking is available at Haverhill Arts Centre and Ehringshausen Way car parks just a short walk away.

Tickets, at £1, must be bought in advance from haverhillartscentre.co.uk

Frog’s Farm Pumpkin Patch, Eye

Frog’s Farm at Eye is staging its first Pumpkin Patch this year offering a wide range of pumpkins – from ornamental gourds to the traditional orange pumpkin.

Hosts Freddy and Bekkie will welcome you to the family farm from now until October 31, but booking is essential to allow for social distancing.

To book, visit frogsfarmsuffolk.simplybook.it/v2