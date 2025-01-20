The remaining Homebase stores still trading in Suffolk will not close this month, it was confirmed today.

Administration sales are operating across the three remaining Suffolk Homebase stores, in Bury St Edmunds, Sudbury and Newmarket, after the retailer was placed in administration in November.

CDS superstores, which owns The Range, has agreed to buy around 70 Homebase shops nationally, while B&Q is set to buy five. The remaining 74 stores will close down unless a buyer steps in.

Homebase in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Google Maps

The Bury St Edmunds branch, which is not one of those bought by The Range, is currently offering discounts of up to 60/70 per cent across the store, with rumours on social media saying the site will close in March.

A spokesperson for administrators Teneo said today: “Thirteen stores have been confirmed for closure in January and employees made aware.

“All affected employees were notified by their employee representative and store manager with a letter sent to their home address confirming the position. The joint administrators have been consulting with representatives for the affected employees with a regular pattern of meetings.”

The confirmed Homebase closures this month are: Bradford; Broadstairs; Cheltenham; Colchester Stanway; Coventry; Derby Chaddesden; Gloucester; Hull Hessle; London Streatham Vale; Oban; Oldbury; Romford and Wolverhampton.The confirmation the Suffolk stores will continue trading in the short-term came as the Bury branch of the DIY retailer advertised for temporary staff to join on four-weekly rolling contracts, including weekends and evenings, until the closure.