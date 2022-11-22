Remembrance events will be run by St Nicholas Hospice Care in Bury St Edmunds, Thetford, Mildenhall, Sudbury, Newmarket, Haverhill and Lavenham this festive season.

The hospice's Light up a Life events give people the chance to pay tribute to loved ones who have died.

As well as featuring readings, music and prayers, people can ask to have the name of those they are remembering spoken out loud during the events.

Light up a Life with St Nicholas Hospice Care. Picture: Pixabay

Sharon Connell, the hospice’s lead chaplain, said: “The festive season is a time of much enjoyment and happiness but for those coping with grief, whether it is a recent loss or bereavement that happened some time ago, it can be an especially difficult time and often sad time.

“While our events are a chance for reflection as we come together to remember those we miss, they are also an opportunity to remember and celebrate the special times that we had with our loved ones who have died.”

Those who attend Light Up a Life events are also invited to bring along personal dedications, including messages, poems, stories and pictures which can be written on tags provided at the ceremonies, and tied to the hospice’s Light Up a Life tree which will be present at all of the events. You do not need to book or reserve a place at any of the Light Up a Life events.

There is no charge for the Light Up a Life events but donations to the hospice are welcome.

The charity is also offering an online in-memory page at stnicholashospice.org.uk/lightupalife

Light Up a Life dates:

Sudbury, St Peter’s Church, November 27, 3pm

Lavenham, St Peter and St Paul Parish Church, November 29, 7pm

Thetford, United Reformed Church, December 8, 7pm

Bury St Edmunds, St Mary’s Church, December 11, 4pm

Mildenhall, King's Church, December 13, 7pm

Newmarket, All Saints Church, December 15, 7pm

Haverhill, St Mary’s Church, December 17, 3pm.