The affection and goodwill for Queen Elizabeth was perhaps best demonstrated during her Golden Jubilee visit to Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket.

Thousands of people descended onto Angel Hill in Bury in July 2002 to catch a glimpse of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh for one of the biggest celebrations the monarch ever attended in Suffolk.

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, SuffolkNews has delved into its archives to bring you some of the county's best memories of the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Bury St Edmunds in July 2002 for the Golden Jubilee.

The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 after the death of her father George VI.

On February 13, 1952, the Bury Free Press reported there was a proclamation ceremony among local civic dignitaries in Bury St Edmunds to mark her ascension to the throne.

But the real celebrations came in 1953 - the Queen's coronation year.

Bury Free Press February 13, 1952

On what was the coldest ever June day recorded, rainstorms and bitter winds failed to dampen the spirits of Bury St Edmunds residents who packed the town's streets to mark the big occasion.

Around 5,000 people met on Angel Hill on June 2 to pay homage to the monarch at an Acclamation Ceremony.

The meeting followed a gathering of Bury St Edmunds town councillors in the Athenaeum.

Bury Free Press June 5, 1953

On the same day, school children were presented with mugs, and in the Corn Exchange there was a special display of roller skating and a children's party, alongside other outdoor events.

In a 2002 edition of the Bury Free Press, the same year as the Queen's Golden Jubilee, Bury resident Doreen Hammond recalled her own memories of the Queen's coronation five decades before.

“I was aged seven and lived in Horringer,” she said.

“My first memory of coronation year is of my father, John Ward, then a market gardener, planting a flower border outside our house, with the shape of a crown in the centre, and the letters E and R either side. The date – 2.6.53 – was underneath, all in red, white and blue plants.

“On the day of the coronation, the morning was spent listening to the service from Westminster Abbey on the radio, remembering to stand to attention every time the National Anthem was played.

“In the afternoon, there were children's sports held in Ickworth Park. It was, by this time, raining quite heavily so they were not very well attended.

“I remember that, along with me, three other girls attended a running race, but they all slipped over on the wet grass, leaving me the winner.

“A social evening was held in the village institute, with piano music, dancing and games, and I was presented with half-a-crown for winning the race earlier in the day.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Stowmarket in July 2002 for the Golden Jubilee.

“Later in the year, the whole of Horringer School went to the Odeon Cinema to see a colour film of the Coronation.”

On July 21, 1961, Queen Elizabeth again visited Suffolk.

The Queen on Angel Hill, in Bury St Edmunds, in 1961.

Before travelling to Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds, the Queen stopped off in Harwich Harbour, where a number of yachts were moored.

In Stowmarket, she went to an exhibition of local industry, arts, crafts and agricultural produce, before heading on to Bury where just after four in the afternoon guns from the Haberden boomed out a Royal Salute as the monarch crossed the borough boundary, and ringing bells in the Norman Tower heralded her slow drive through the town to Angel Hill.

She also passed by the Abbey Gate where she met Cyril Grange, town mayor, who made a number of presentations alongside the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk and the Earl of Stradbroke.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Bury St Edmunds in July 2002 for the Golden Jubilee.

As if inclement weather was a pre-cursor for a royal celebration, on the day of the Queen's Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977, it just so happened to be one of the coldest June days for 40 years in West Suffolk.

The poor conditions failed to dampen the spirits of revellers throughout the county however, as hundreds of street parties took to cover under hastily erected tents and tarpaulins.

More than 10,000 people attended a Silver Jubilee Fayre on Angel Hill, Bury, which raised more than £3,500 for Prince Charles' appeal fund.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Stowmarket in July 2002 for the Golden Jubilee.

And Bury's other big Jubilee event at Hardwick Heath the previous day had drawn in almost 4,000 people. In Stowmarket, a firework display and street parties were held across a whole week period.

In another 2002 Bury Free Press edition, before the Queen arrived in Stowmarket and Bury for her Golden Jubilee visit, residents from around West Suffolk reminisced about their memories of the Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Judy Warner, then of West Stow, recalled how, when working as a nurse at Alexandra Home nursery, in Hospital Road, Bury, in 1977, children from the nursery dressed up and took part in a street parade to celebrate the occasion.

The Queen's Silver Jubilee. Children from Horringer with a maypole.

“I was about 19 at the time,” she recollected.

“The children all dressed in national costume. At the time, we were worried about them behaving themselves but it went very well.”

It may not quite count, but the Queen and Philip did also visit Thetford in May 1993, to open and tour Breckland House, the new offices for Breckland District Council.

Thousands turned out to greet the pair on what was a rainy day.

The Queen also visited Thetford in 1993 to tour Breckland House.

Flags waved and the crowds cheered noisily as the royal couple were welcomed to the town by Thetford's new Mayor, Cllr Kath Key.

It was the first time a reigning monarch had visited the town officially for centuries.

Kevin Hurst, SuffolkNews reporter, of Thetford, was 12 on the day the Queen and her husband visited.

"I remember we were led from our school into town and the whole of King Street in the centre of Thetford was packed," he said.

The Queen also visited Thetford in 1993 to tour Breckland House.

"The Queen walked from one end of the high street to the other - me and a few friends were standing on a wall to get a better view.

"One of them shouted out as she was right in front of us, she looked over and waved, we were all sure she was doing it directly to us.

"I'm sure she was just waving, but for us it was a bit of a special moment."

Arguably the biggest celebrations held in Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket however were for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002.

Queen visits Ipswich in 1977.

In that same year, even the beer was tinged with celebration as Greene King released a 'Jubilation Ale', and the month before the Queen's visit, residents in Bury St Edmunds had the chance to join a giant picnic in the Abbey Gardens, a day when families packed into the gardens to enjoy a variety of entertainment.

On the day the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh actually visited, July 17, around 10,000 people descended on to Angel Hill, Bury, to catch a glimpse of the royals, who had lunch at the Athenaeum Restaurant and carried out a walkabout in the town.

Queen Elizabeth in the Abbey Gardens, Bury, in 1961.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh's visits to Bury and Stowmarket were just one small part of a wider stretch of visits across the United Kingdom.

The Queen expressed the wish that there should be no undue expenditure from public funds on the programme of celebrations. This was also the case for Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977.

In 2009, the monarch visited Bury again, this time to go to St Edmundsbury Cathedral for a traditional Maundy Service, which happens each year on the Thursday before Easter Sunday.

Yeoman of the guard dressed in rich red uniform proudly stood guard as the monarch entered the cathedral escorted by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Bury Free Press' front page on April 10, 2009.

Matt Barton, 13, was chosen to carry a nosegay (a small bunch of flowers) for The Queen in a tradition dating back almost 400 years.

Matt, then a pupil at St James' Middle School, in Bury, said: "It was a bit nerve wracking to begin with but she was such a nice lady.

"I really liked talking to her."

The Queen, dressed in a turquoise coat and hat with a black trim, walked around St Edmundsbury Cathedral, presenting proud recipients with their white and red purses of Maundy money.

Geoffrey Birkby, 78, a guide at the cathedral, was delighted to receive his present.

The Queen meeting residents in Bury St Edmunds.

Mr Kirkby, of Bury, said: "It was a great honour to receive the money and the whole service was beautifully conducted."

Upon leaving the cathedral, the Queen and Prince Philip signed the visitors' book before making their way to the Deanery for a reception.

Before the cathedral visit, the Queen and Philip were greeted with crowds of residents waving union flags.

People had started gathering on the streets two-and-a-half hours earlier in the hope of seeing their sovereign for the first time.