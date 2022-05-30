Newmarket Nostalgia - ITV Racing presenter Jason Weaver opens National Westminster Bank
In today's nostalgia we go back to 1999 when Jason Weaver, a former jockey, opened a bank.
Jason is now a popular presenter with ITV Racing but, 23 years ago, he was a Classic winning jockey and something of a celebrity.
At the time, Jason officially opened the refurbished Newmarket branch of the National Westminster Bank, now NatWest, in the High Street.
The bank had undergone a facelift which made it wheelchair accessible and gave it two new interview rooms.
Assistant manager, Claire Howlett, said she hoped the re-vamp had made the premises more customer friendly.
Jason’s career began as a 16-year-old with Luca Cumani and he became champion apprentice. He later became stable jockey to Middleham trainer Mark Johnston and rode more than 1,000 winners in his 14-year career, the highlight of which was a win in the 2,000 Guineas on Mister Baileys in 1994.