In today's nostalgia we go back to 1999 when Jason Weaver, a former jockey, opened a bank.

Jason is now a popular presenter with ITV Racing but, 23 years ago, he was a Classic winning jockey and something of a celebrity.

At the time, Jason officially opened the refurbished Newmarket branch of the National Westminster Bank, now NatWest, in the High Street.

The bank had undergone a facelift which made it wheelchair accessible and gave it two new interview rooms.

Assistant manager, Claire Howlett, said she hoped the re-vamp had made the premises more customer friendly.

Jason’s career began as a 16-year-old with Luca Cumani and he became champion apprentice. He later became stable jockey to Middleham trainer Mark Johnston and rode more than 1,000 winners in his 14-year career, the highlight of which was a win in the 2,000 Guineas on Mister Baileys in 1994.