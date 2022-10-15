In October 1987, Suffolk, along with other parts of the UK, was hit by a destructive storm which uprooted trees, tore a sail off a windmill and left communities without power.

The hurricane struck on October 15 and 16 and impacted Suffolk towns including Newmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Sudbury.

Rail and bus services grounded to a halt, schools across the county were closed and TV screens were blacked out.

The worst storm in living memory turned streets and country roads into danger areas due to falling trees and power cables, and some villages were without power for days after the region was battered by 100mph winds.

Bardwell Windmill was partly destroyed in the storm. Owners Enid and Geoffrey Wheeler had only just bought the windmill in July.

In 1997, nearly 10 years on from the storm, Mrs Wheeler was looking to restore the windmill to its former glory after her husband died in 1995.

She recalled when the gales destroyed the mill: "Geoff said something was wrong with the mill around 2am that morning, but the sail shutters were open and brake wheel on so there was nothing we could do.

"He had been in the Navy and so was used to storms, but that night even he was frightened.

"The wind was licking round the mill and there was a roaring like a lion – it was a hideous, hideous night."

Sudbury was cut off for several hours by a combination of floods and uprooted trees, with two of the town's central streets – Newton Road and Stour Street – blocked for most of the day.

And a scheduled visit by the Princess Royal to Sudbury Fashion House Chartriver Ltd was called off when conditions proved too bad for the Princess to travel by helicopter.

Elsewhere, the vicar of Exning, the Rev Cedric Catton, lost a rare evergreen oak tree in the front garden of his home at New River Green.

The tree was split and partially brought down and had to be felled, despite being protected by a tree preservation order.

"Fortunately, we were very, very lucky because we had done some tree preservation work on it in 1982 when it had been wired up... if that work hadn't have been done the tree would have collapsed on the house next door," he said.

At the time, Eastern Electricity, which covered Suffolk and Cambridgeshire, faced a £10million repair bill.

Notably TV weather presenter Michael Fish will be remembered for telling viewers there would be no hurricane the evening before the storm hit.

However according to the Met Office, he was talking about a different storm system over the western part of the North Atlantic Ocean that day which didn't reach the British Isles.

Also according to the weather service, the 1987 storm has been referred to as the worst storm since the Great Storm which hit the south of England and the English Channel on November 24, 1703.

Analysis of records of hourly wind speeds and highest gusts indicate that extreme weather conditions over land in the south and south east England only happened, on average, once every 200 years.