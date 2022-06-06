Newmarket Nostalgia - Nomads youth section prepare for latest theatre production
In today's nostalgia we turn the clock back almost 26 years when a group of young actors prepared for their latest production.
In October 1996, Young Nomads - members of the Newmarket Operatic Musical and Dramatic Society youth section - were in rehearsals for their production of Oklahoma! - the first musical written by the duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein.
The show was directed by Wallace Wareham, a stalwart of the Nomads company for many years, and particularly remembered for his work with young thespians who were members of Young Nomads.
And Young Nomads, aimed at 10-16 years olds, is still thriving. It meets weekly and also puts on at least three productions a year with the next show, A Horrid History, due to open on July 14.
For more information about productions, visit the website here.