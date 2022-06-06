In today's nostalgia we turn the clock back almost 26 years when a group of young actors prepared for their latest production.

In October 1996, Young Nomads - members of the Newmarket Operatic Musical and Dramatic Society youth section - were in rehearsals for their production of Oklahoma! - the first musical written by the duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein.

The show was directed by Wallace Wareham, a stalwart of the Nomads company for many years, and particularly remembered for his work with young thespians who were members of Young Nomads.

In today's nostalgia we turn the clock back almost 26 years when a group of young actors prepared for their latest production.

And Young Nomads, aimed at 10-16 years olds, is still thriving. It meets weekly and also puts on at least three productions a year with the next show, A Horrid History, due to open on July 14.

For more information about productions, visit the website here.