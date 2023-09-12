West Suffolk councillors are set to discuss renewing their powers to clamp down on the growth of licensed premises and their hours of operation.

The discussion will take place during next Tuesday’s cabinet meeting and relates to the Cumulative Impact Assessment (CIA) areas affecting Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds.

These have been in place since 2008 and 2014 respectively to restrict the growth of licensed premises or licensing hours in areas where police believe a high licensing density is increasing anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity.

West Suffolk Council HQ in Bury St Edmunds.

The policy review follows the outcome of a public consultation asking respondents for evidence regarding the usefulness of the policy. However, out of a total of 58 total responses, only eight provided such evidence.

Nevertheless, Cllr Gerald Kelly, cabinet member for governance and regulatory, said the consultation had been “really useful because it has highlighted that issues with individual licenses are not being reported to us”.

Although CIAs are meant to place limits on alcohol consumption, they do not give powers to tackle issues of anti-social behaviour, meaning they are often coupled with Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs).

Over the last five years, Suffolk Constabulary data indicates a gradual decline in crime levels, including incidents associated with alcohol-licensed premises.

This means, the impact of CIAs, as it relates to crime, has been close to negligible.

Cllr Kelly continued: “With or without the CIA, we want residents and businesses to report issues where they feel licenced premises may be in breach of their licence.

“We will now look at how we engage with residents and businesses to make them aware of what they should report to us and how to do it.”