A Suffolk prison has been told by an independent watchdog that it needs to do more to support and prepare inmates for their release.

The HM Inspectorate of Prisons, which visited HMP Highpoint at Stradishall near Haverhill and Newmarket between October 16 and 27 last year, said it was failing to deliver its core purpose to get men ready for their return to the community.

Published this week, the report on one of the largest category C training and resettlement prisons in England said Highpoint’s rating for ‘purposeful activity’, which means developing skills for successful resettlement outside of the prison, was ‘poor’.

Inspectors said not enough places for prisoners to attend education, training and employment opportunities as well as staff shortages meant, for example, that the site’s well-resourced training facilities for motor vehicle mechanics, plumbing, catering, digital skills and barbering at the prison were unused at the time of the inspection.

Charlie Taylor, HM inspector of prisons, said: “More than a third of adults released from prison are known to reoffend within a year. With rising prison populations, and people serving longer sentences, it is essential that we address this.

“That can only happen if prisons fundamentally refocus to become places of rehabilitation, education and training that equip people to move on from offending and take their place in society.

“There was much to admire about Highpoint, which was safe, well-maintained and had excellent relationships between staff and prisoners. But, like too many other prisons, its work on education, training and resettlement was not good enough.”

The report also said that there was little promotion of literacy and the prison’s reading strategy was underdeveloped. However, support for non-readers was good and there were prison mentors helping them.

Inspectors noted that as a result of staff vacancies and absences, managers relied heavily on temporary tutors for teaching, which the watchdog alongside the Care Quality Commission said meant too many prisoners had frequent changes of tutor, which interrupted their learning.

Elsewhere in the report it rated prisoners’ safety as being reasonably good as well as helping prisoners maintain contact with family and friends and the way prisoners were treated was good too.

However, there were concerns for foreign national prisoners, of whom there were 240 from 53 different countries during the inspection, as the report said leaders did not know how many of them did not speak English and professional telephone interpreting services were rarely used.

Another concern was the availability of drugs and other illicit items in Highpoint, but the report did say leaders had taken several steps to reduce supply and demand for these, but more was needed to tackle this.

On the inspection’s findings, a spokesperson from His Majesty’s Prison Service said: “We are pleased inspectors recognised the efforts of our hardworking staff and leadership at HMP Highpoint and found the prison to be orderly and safe.

“We are working closely with the education provider to improve learning and training opportunities so prisoners are able to get the skills and qualifications they need to turn their lives around.”