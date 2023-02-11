A villager is warning neighbours after receiving a letter from his broadband and phone provider saying he could be cut off due to a switch from analogue to digital services.

Nigel Warin, from West Row, near Mildenhall,received a letter from his provider urging him to contact them to ‘continue to have a phone line and broadband connection after April 19, 2023’.

He was told it involved a supply cabinet in The Street, Beck Row, where the copper cable was to be taken out.

Nigel Warin holding the letter he was sent telling him about the potential cut-off with other unhappy residents. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nigel said: “It came across like residents will be left without anything if they do not go digital and others said they felt the same.

“If so, I worry about those with health alarms or the vulnerable. We have a care home down the road, how will they be affected?

“Also, sometimes these letters from providers look like junk mail so some may have missed seeing their notices all together.”

Nigel said he wanted Openreach to delay shutting the service to give people more time and for full fibre to be run directly into properties in the affected area.

An Openreach spokesperson said nobody would be left without broadband or phones and that the deadline for the changeover in the Mildenhall area had now been extended to October 9.

The area’s service will be a ‘part fibre’ connection – fibre from the exchange to the cabinet, and then a copper connection into properties.

They added: “Since May 2021, the Mildenhall area has been one of two UK trials. Openreach is working with communication providers (CPs) to get them ready for BT Group’s 2025 deadline when, with other telecoms operators worldwide, it intends to retire the existing analogue system.

“Protecting vulnerable customers is a key priority and Openreach has worked closely with CPs, councils and industry, to make sure those customers (such as people relying on vital services like care alarms that use the legacy network) are exempt and unaffected by the changes.

“Those who have yet to switch to a digital service in the Mildenhall area need to speak to their provider ASAP. If a customer has a health pendant or other device dependant on the analogue line, it is important they alert their provider so this can be taken into consideration.”