Residents say they are concerned their village will become a town in objections to plans for a new 174-home estate.

Bloor Homes is seeking permission from West Suffolk Council to build the new estate, which includes 70 affordable homes, on land south of Bury Road, in Barrow, between Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket.

The application, which was submitted in September, has attracted 29 objections from residents, some submitted by the same person, who were concerned with the village's continued growth.

An illustrative view from the entrance space into the site. Picture: Fabrik Limited

One resident said: "We have already had a dramatic increase in the number of houses in the village in the last 10 years, and there has been a significantly negative impact on the quality of services the village was previously able to offer."

Another said: "It is important to residents that Barrow maintains its village status and does not become a town.

"Quality of life for residents should be maximised rather than seeking to build excessive housing for profit."

Bury Road, Barrow, where the houses would be built. Picture: Google

Should the plans be approved, Barrow would see more homes built on a single site than West Suffolk Council's total local plan allocation of 165 homes for the village as a whole.

The council's plan for the site is for just 150 homes.

Barrow Cum Denham Parish Council asked for a decision to be delayed.

Aside from the number of homes, residents have also raised concerns over what the growth would mean for local services, including education, healthcare, and the roads.

One resident said: "The school, nursery and doctor’s surgery are already at full capacity, and the narrow village roads used by lorries and large agricultural machinery are unsuitable for a huge increase in traffic."

A statement on behalf of Bloor Homes has said minimising the impact of traffic was a key objective in the plans.

The estate would be accessible through a new priority T-junction in Bury Road.

It would have two play areas, one in the centre of the development and another on the east of the site.

The statement also stressed the financial contributions, which would be made to expand local services.

According to the plans, legally-binding contributions of some £2.5 million would be made towards education, school transport, the improvement of libraries and waste collection.

The money includes the delivery of a new early years school, with 2,200 square metres of land to be transferred to the county council, where it would be built.

There is still no detail of what contributions will look like for healthcare, with no representation from the NHS or the local integrated care board.

The village is also subject to a separate application from Ceres Property Ltd for 165 new homes on either side of Barrow Hill, alongside an 80-bed care home and four offices.