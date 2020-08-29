A businesswoman was left 'horrified' after swastika graffiti was daubed across her restaurant - just months after an arson attack on the premises.

A member of staff at The Pancake and Waffle Shack, at the Fiveways roundabout in Barton Mills , discovered the vandalism around the building and on fencing yesterday morning.

Owner Corrine Yendle said CCTV captured an individual in a Guy Fawkes mask, hoodie and gloves at 11.48pm on Thursday.

The Pancake and Waffle Shack in Barton Mills

They sprayed all eight of the restaurant's CCTV cameras and profanity on a wall which included the word 'Nazi'.

She said: "It's absolutely disgraceful. We're just horrified. I've got no words. I've no idea why something like that would be inscribed all over our building. I'm seriously speechless."

Ms Yendle believes they are being 'targeted' after an arson attack on the restaurant on June 3 during the coronavirus lockdown.

She said: "They threw a can of accelerant in the bin area which exploded. It melted the bins and the fire caught all the fences.

"The police were at the service station and they saw the flames so they ran into the service station, told them to hit their emergency supply, ran to the Shack and started dousing the building with water. If it wasn't for them acting as quickly as they did the whole place would have gone up."

The graffiti was painted over and cleaned up just before 9.30am yesterday.

Ms Yendle, who also owns The Red Lodge Steakhouse and the Station Steakhouse in Bury St Edmunds, is offering a a minimum £200 reward for information which leads to the arrest of the culprit.

Corrine Yendle with daughter Casey at The Station Steakhouse and Bar in Bury St Edmunds in March 2020. Picture by Mark Westley

She opened the family run Pancake and Waffle Shack in 2015 at the former Little Chef restaurant.

After posting an appeal for information on Facebook, she praised the 'incredible and overwhelming' support from the community.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 37/50038/20.

