The last year has seen a decline in the number of food-based companies in West Suffolk, while food safety figures show more businesses in both the highest and lowest risk categories.

According to a draft food safety service plan to be considered by West Suffolk Council’s cabinet tomorrow, the number of registered or approved food establishments in West Suffolk fell by 89 to 1,853 between 2021 and 2022.

The greatest decline was among restaurants and caterers, which fell from 1,385 in 2021 to 1,309 in 2022.

West Suffolk Council offices in Western Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

Manufacturers, packers, importers, distributors, primary producers and retailers are also represented in the overall figures.

While the food safety data in the draft plan shows an increase in the numbers in the lowest health risk categories, it also reveals a slight rise to the numbers in the highest risk category.

The number of food businesses in West Suffolk placed in the two lowest health risk categories, D and E, increased by 42 in the last year.

Councillor Andy Drummond. Picture: West Suffolk Council

In categories A and B, representing the lowest risk, the number of businesses rose slightly from 32 to 36 between 2021 and 2023.

The number in middle category C increased by 71 to 245.

Risk is evaluated by the council’s commercial environmental health (CEH) team and is based on how far food safety law is complied with as well as the nature of the business – such as the risk associated with the type of food handled and the processing methods.

The cabinet will tomorrow decide whether to approve the draft service plan, expected to be introduced by Cllr Andy Drummond, portfolio holder for regulatory and the environment.

These plans include provisions to reduce accidents related to food businesses, including traffic accidents.

A targeted health and safety project this summer as a step towards this would be a priority if the officer’s draft report is approved.

This will involve workplace visits to assess conditions, give advice and take enforcement action where necessary.

The officers’ draft plan states: “We have seen an increase in accident frequency and severity, so it is hoped that proactive contacts will improve standards/reduce accident rates.

“The project will focus on workplace transport and pedestrians as the main aim.”

The number of accident notifications fell from 139 in 2021/22 to 92 in 2022/23, though officers expect this to rise to around 180 in 2023/24.

The other main priorities for the next year, laid out by officers, would be to ensure: national and local priorities are implemented; accident investigations are prioritised; changes in legislation are implemented, and the resource provided to health and safety enforcement continue to be monitored.