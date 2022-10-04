The Bury Free Press is proud to announce the candidates shortlisted for our prestigious business awards, 2022.

The awards ceremony will take place this year at the Apex in Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, on October 14.

More than 250 people will attend the gala black tie evening, now in its 11th year, to celebrate the best in businesses and business people, across the district.

In a record year for entries to the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards, the finalists are:

Business of the Year

(Sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce (West Suffolk))

Cameron Ventures Group, of Mildenhall, for its impressive post-pandemic growth, with significant community engagement and local employment.

Toolbox Marketing, of Bardwell, a marketing agency which has gone from strength to strength, and in April this year became a stand-alone business winning numerous clients and employing 6 staff.

Portable Space Ltd, is an established, market leading company that has grown to a team of more than 60 people.

Ocala Healthcare, which since launching five years ago has stuck to its values and vision to make social care a better environment to work in.

Lifetime Achievement

(Sponsored by Jaynic)

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, has been a major cultural and social asset to West Suffolk’s culture, heritage and tourism. Over the last 5 years they have reached More than 300,000 people through performing arts and creative learning as well as partnering with community organisations.

Brian Keane, Cameron Ventures Group, who for the past 22 years has been a mainstay of the region’s hospitality industry, growing a local business, investing in the area and employing hundreds of staff.

Catherine Winn of Clear to Sea, Bury St Edmunds. Catherine offers the community an eco-friendly way to shop to avoid single use packaging and food waste

Unisurge International Ltd, Newmarket, serves 600 delivery points nationwide and operates a fleet of over 23 vehicles delivering medical devices. Its contribution to healthcare has significantly driven down costs to NHS trusts.

Business Leader of the Year

(Sponsored by Ashtons Legal)

Jason Webb of AC Webb Electrical Contractors, Thurston, who has has gone from apprentice at his father’s firm to managing a successful business employing 20 people. Jason works on a variety of larger contracts whilst delivering a high standard of domestic services.

Roly Hollings, A & R Group of Companies, Risby. Roly has developed and run a large portfolio of successful businesses since 2007 and also spearheaded the biggest humanitarian aid effort ever launched from West Suffolk.

Grace Grant of Peak Commercial Cleaning, an independently owned commercial cleaning provider, launched in 2019, and which has quickly become a successful business with more than 35 employees.

Laura Morrison of Your Telemarketing, Bury St Edmunds, for her innovative innovative stance and supportive approach to staff and working parents.

Best New Start-Up

(Sponsored by Menta)

Shuffle Board Game Cafe, Bury St Edmunds, offering exceptional service in a warm and welcoming environment.

West Suffolk Hive CIC, Bury St Edmunds, has supported students from SENDAT Academy in achieving employability skills and building their confidence and self esteem. Unmatched, Bury St Edmunds, is a marketing agency which began life in January 2022, has grown significantly in the last eight months, and has become a HubSpot Platinum Partner.

Mynd, launched by Andrew Swinney has created a mobile meditation space to support mental health and wellbeing for individuals and communities.

Contribution to the Community

(Sponsored by Cambridge Building Society)

The Barbers Arms Barbershop & Bar goes above and beyond to bring the Mildenhall community together, with special events.

The Cock Horse Inn has been a pillar in the Lavenham community over the last two years fostering family and community values

Lovewell Blake, an accountants firm with offices in Bury St Edmunds, launched a community fund in 2008 with the aim of raising £150,000. To date, the fund has raised more than £320,000 through various events spearheaded by staff across Suffolk and Norfolk

West Suffolk Hive CIC has created a family-centred community space in a natural environment, designed to improve the wellbeing of the community and share skills and knowledge.

Customer Service Award

(Sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds)

The Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds, where staff worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, adapting professionally and with genuine passion for their service. Procopio’s Pantry, Bury St Edmunds, has been in business for one year and has already been awarded a ‘Best Cafe in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire’ title and won glowing reviews.

The Evidence Room, Bury St Edmunds, is an independent Escape Room, an interactive and primarily customer-faced experience. The staff are delighted to meet, greet and reassure customers and will always adapt the experience to meet individual need.

Shuffle Board Game Cafe has brought something unique to Bury St Edmunds and regularly receives feedback that its customer service is ‘second to none’.

Employee of the Year

(Sponsored by West Suffolk College)

Jonathan Crisp, Otway Capital, Fornham All Saints, is about to take on his first general manager role, running a hotel after many years working in hospitality.

Claire Sadler of Your Telemarketing brings a vital energy to the business which enthuses the team to achieve great results.

Suzanne Banks has been vital in the development and creation of the @INC brand space for MENTA, creating a forward thinking and engaging workspace.

Green /Environment Award

(Sponsored by Bury Free Press)

Roadfill Limited, Haverhill, is an innovative company, determined to make roads safer using waste plastics to repair and lay new roads.

Michelle Freeman of Crafty Foxes, Bury St Edmunds, a community-based craft company constructing many of their projects out of recycled materials.

West Suffolk Hive CIC aims to create a family-centred community space in a natural environment that facilitates connection to nature.

Still Good Food, Bury St Edmunds, a charity aiming to reduce the environmental impact of food waste. It redistributes surplus food that would otherwise be thrown away and ensure that it gets back into the community.

Apprentice /Trainee of the Year

(Sponsored by WS Training)

Skye Barrow enrolled on to her apprenticeship at Shotley Community Primary School in November 2020 at the age of 17. Since then, she has proved herself to be resilient and responsible and has a tenacious approach to her work.

Louise Bolden, is a level three team leader supervisor apprentice with WS Training at Next Steps for Orwell Housing. Louise has been clean from addiction for seven and a half years after turning her life around in residential rehabilitation.

Shannon Quinn, joined the accounts team at Otway Capital in 2020, aged 17. She has been proactive, focused and remained entirely self taught throughout the pandemic.

Kallum Taylor-Whiffen has made exceptioal progress on his personal training apprenticeship at Jack Ross Fitness. He has met every aspect of the role with flying colours.

Innovation Award

(Sponsored by TREATT)

Guardtech Group, Haverhill, only came into existence at the turn of the year and is now providing world-leading controlled environment solutions that help to keep business running to their optimum.

Unisurge International Ltd is a pioneer of the medical device business, providing jobs and benefits to over 300 staff.

Grid 2 - Net Zero & West Suffolk College is sponsoring a new and unique ‘T Level’ course at West Suffolk College that has a focus on net zero construction.

Investing in West Suffolk

Cameron Ventures Group has shown impressive post-pandemic growth, with significant community engagement, local employment opportunities and staff growth.

Three Eggs Training Ltd, Bury St Edmunds, was established at the end of 2019 after a brother and sister team noticed a lack of mental health support across West Suffolk. They developed a range of training courses to help individuals understand their own mental health and develop the tools to support others.

Stellar Catering Ltd, Newmarket, was established during the first lockdown in 2020 and as soon as restrictions allowed, launched a bakery. Produce, that was being offered via postal orders, became more accessible, and the range expanded.

