The winners of the 2023 Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards have been revealed at a glittering black tie ceremony.

A total of 13 winners were crowned during the prestigious evening at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday.

The Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards is now in its 12th year – and saw more than 200 entries from across the district.

The winners of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

It celebrates business success across the district from individuals who have made a remarkable difference, to start-ups on their way to the top, and lifetime achievers who have overseen decades of success.

The event was hosted by ITV News anchor, Becky Jago, who presented the awards, along with the sponsor for each category, in front of a sell-out audience of more than 250 people.

The West Suffolk Innovation Award this went to Eezybike, an E-bike rental service, based in Bury St Edmunds and Orford, which has and recently introduced Eezypods - innovative remote controlled bike huts that are remotely controlled and solar powered.

More than 250 people gathered for the awards ceremony

Employee of the Year was won by Jill Smith, of Great Barton-based WS Training, who has worked at the Supported Learning Centre (SLC) there for eight years, as a Learning Support Assistant (LSA) for young people on study programmes.

The much-prized Customer Service Award was handed to Ellisons Solicitors, Bury St Edmunds, which prides itself on client service and learning and development programmes for customer care skills.

Alkemy Distillery, Bradfield St George, took home the Best New Start Up prize. Alkemy was founded in 2021 by two brothers after returning home to Suffolk after some time overseas producing rum.

Business Leader of the Year went to Paul Donno of 1 Accounts Online, Haverhill, a testament to his passion for making a positive impact on the community he grew up in.

Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

A popular winner proved to the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds. The theatre was praised to transforming the lives of people in the local community through the power of the performing arts.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year went Jermaine Harrington of the Angel Hotel, Bury St Edmunds. Jermaine is now able to run every section of the kitchen, with his matured and charismatic approach.

The Green/Environment Award was won by EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds. A Community Benefit Society, which has a trading arm, offering zero emission deliveries by bicycle/e-cargobike and a community arm, through projects such as the Bike Library and the award-winning school Bike Train.

The sponsors of the Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Awards 2023

Freelancer of the Year, a new award this year, was scooped by Tom Appleton, who has performed across the globe with groups such as the Monteverdi Choir and the St Paul's Cathedral Choir.

Investing in West Suffolk was won by Cameron Ventures Group, from Mildenhall, which over the past 12 months, has continued to invest in their business. This includes refurbishment projects, new rooms, new concept trials in dark kitchens, as well as a unique training programme for Ukrainians affected by the war to retrain.

Business of the Year was split into two categories this year. Business of the Year (Small) was won by James Bailey Planning, of Bury St Edmunds; a consultancy, formed in 2020, to provide clients with added planning benefits through local knowledge and experience.

Potable Space, of Stowmarket, meanwhile took home the title of Business of the Year ( Medium/ Large). The business, which supplies new and used shopping containers and portable cabins was launched in 2002 following a diversity project carried out by the Black family as part of their farming business.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award went Justin Godfrey of Thomas Ridley.

Justin has steered the food supplies company forward, building it into a large, stable, profitable business. It has been based in Bury for more than 200 years.

Barry Peters, editor of the Bury Free Press and awards founder, said: “Congratulations to all our winners, those highly commended, and everyone shortlisted tonight.

“We had a terrific set of entries this year; testament to the vibrant and dynamic nature of the business community here in West Suffolk. I’d like to thank our judging panel for their hard work and our sponsors for enabling us to host these awards for the 12th year.

“Everyone should be proud of their achievements.”

The 2023 Bury Free Press West Suffolk Business Award winners

West Suffolk Innovation Award

(sponsored by Treatt PLC)

Winner: Eezybike

Employee of the Year

(sponsored by West Suffolk College)

Winner: Jill Smith, WS Training

Highly Commended: Laura Elliott, Toolbox Marketing

Customer Service Award

(sponsored by Our Bury St Edmunds - Business Improvement District)

Winner: Ellisons Solicitors

Best New Start-Up

(sponsored by MENTA)

Winner: Alkemy Distillery

Highly Commended: Unmatched

Business Leader of the Year

(sponsored by Greene & Greene Solicitors)

Winner: Paul Donno, 1 Accounts Online

Highly Commended: Charles Downie, Bacton Transport Services

Contribution to the Community

(sponsored by The Cambridge Building Society)

Winner: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: West Suffolk College

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year

(sponsored by WS Training)

Winner: Jermaine Harrington, Angel Hotel

Green / Environment Award

(sponsored by The arc Shopping Centre)

Winner: EcoCarriers Bury St Edmunds

Highly Commended: Still Good Food

Freelancer of the Year

(sponsored by Bay Tree VA)

Winner: Tom Appleton

Highly Commended: Louis James-Parker

Investing in West Suffolk Award

(sponsored by West Suffolk Council)

Winner: Cameron Ventures Group

Highly Commended: Dr Nikos Savvas, West Suffolk College

Business of the Year (Small)

(sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce)

Winner: James Bailey Planning

Highly Commended: LS Fitness

Business of the Year, (Medium / Large)

(sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce)

Winner: Portable Space

Highly Commended: Guardtech Group

The Lifetime Achievement Award

(sponsored by Jaynic)

Winner: Justin Godfrey, Thomas Ridley

Highly Commended: Wendy Evans-Hendrick, Orwell Housing

We’ll have a special winners’ supplement in the next edition of the Bury Free Press, out from Friday, October 20.