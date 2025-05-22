A union representing hospital workers has criticised West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSFT) after it was revealed that it spent more than half a million pounds on a consultancy firm in the last financial year.

UNISON said the £511,476 paid to PA Consulting by the trust, which runs West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, was ‘outrageous’.

The figure was revealed following a Freedom of Information (FOI) request from SuffolkNews and related to the financial year starting in April 2024 and ending in March 2025.

WSFT, which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, is currently continuing with work to improve its challenging financial position.

In papers, published ahead of a trust board meeting today, Dr Ewen Cameron, WSFT chief executive, said: “At the end of March, our reported position in-year was a £25.3 million deficit, which is £9.7 million worse than planned.”

Dr Cameron said there had been an ‘enormous effort’ from the trust to help reduce the deficit and highlighted ‘significant progress’ made over the last seven months.

Responding to the amount the trust spent on PA Consulting, Rad Kerrigan, eastern regional organiser for UNISON, said: “It’s outrageous to spend such an eye-watering sum for advice on saving money.

“It’s hard to believe the trust doesn’t have the in-house expertise to check its financial recovery plan.

“Now the overstretched staff at West Suffolk Hospital will be looking at the space where their colleagues used to be, wondering how many jobs could have been saved if their bosses hadn’t wasted more than half a million pounds on consultant fees.”

Sam Tappenden, executive director for strategy and transformation at WSFT, said: “Just like other trusts across the country, we have an enormous challenge – increasing productivity while also becoming financially sustainable.

“At the same time, the scale and speed of change we’ve been told to deliver cannot compromise safety or the quality of care we provide.

“We’re working with expert consultants who have a wealth of experience in developing and delivering these transformational programmes within the NHS.”

Explaining PA Consulting's work, Mr Tappenden said: “Their strategic support ranges from HR capacity and project management through to upskilling our teams to independently run initiatives to cut costs and improve productivity.

“We understand it may be hard for some to see the justification in working with consultants. But we go through a rigorous approval process to ensure this always provides the best value for money.”

In its FOI response to this newspaper, WSFT said it had not paid PA Consulting in previous financial years.

The trust said the budget for management consultants for the financial year 2025/2026 was zero.

When asked how much it had forecast to pay PA Consulting in the financial year 2025/2026, WSFT said: “We have not signed a contract with PA Consulting for work to be completed in 2025/2026.

It said, at this time, ‘it was not in a position to answer the question’.

