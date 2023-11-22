The trust which runs West Suffolk Hospital says it is committed to reducing its reliance on agency nurses, after spending £537,000 in August alone.

According to an FOI request submitted by SuffolkNews, an average of 322 shifts per month are filled by agency nurses.

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (WSNFT), which also runs Newmarket Community Hospital, pays agencies a basic hourly rate of £23.40 for Band 5 nurses, the starting band for nurses joining the NHS.

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds

Trust board papers show that £537,000 was spent on agency nurses in August.

A spokesman for WSNFT said: “The use of agency staff is commonplace in the NHS and our trust is no exception. WSNFT is committed to reduce any reliance on temporary staffing by continuing to strengthen our directly-employed nursing numbers.”

The Band 5 nursing agency hourly rate for a night shift is £30.43 and on Sundays and public holidays, £37.44.

Teresa Budrey, RCN Eastern Regional Director, blamed a failure by the government to invest in workforcePicture: RCN

In September of this year, 293 shifts were filled by agency nurses, with the average length of a nursing shift 12.5 hours.

The spokesman explained that to help reduce agency spend the trust was constantly reviewing nursing rosters.

Other initiatives introduced by WSNFT include increasing ‘home-grown talent’ via apprenticeship pathways and upskilling staff. The trust’s in-house bank system is also being utilised to fill staffing gaps.

In addition to this, 10 new joiners from outside of the UK start at the trust each month.

Teresa Budrey, the Royal College of Nursing’s eastern regional director, said: “NHS organisations have a duty to ensure enough skilled staff are available to care for needs of patients in their services.

“With vacancies across all services, they are often left with having to fill staffing gaps on shifts with agency workers. The government’s failure to properly invest in the workforce over the last decade means that trusts have many vacancies which they struggle to fill.

“The recent NHS Workforce Plan sets out ambitious intentions but does not include detail on how the NHS is going to fund the recruitment and retention of the nursing staff that it needs to provide care for the growing number of patients.”