The number of funerals arranged by a council for those without next of kin or with family who refuse to organise a service has increased.

Public health funerals, previously known as 'paupers' funerals', are a statutory duty of local authorities, which have to organise a burial or cremation when no suitable alternatives are being made.

West Suffolk Council has revealed that since January 1, 2017, it has received 92 enquiries about potential funerals and arranged 23.

The number of public health funerals in West Suffolk is on the increase. Picture: istock

This year, the authority has organised the highest number of funerals compared to previous years with seven so far and all but one due to family refusal.

The funerals cost between £995 to £3,318 and one was arranged on behalf of Suffolk County Council, paid from the deceased’s estate.

In 2017, there were four, with one in 2018, three the following year, six in 2020 and two last year.

The total cost of the funerals between 2017 to this year was £39,059.

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said that when next of kin refused to make arrangements, the authority directed them to possible sources of financial support.

If no further family or other party willing to make arrangements is found, the council will register the death as well as arrange and attend the funeral.

The cost of the funeral can be retrieved from various sources including bank accounts and insurance policies.

Funeral costs have first call on the assets of the deceased after debts are secured.

If no next of kin can be traced and the residual value of the estate is greater than £500, the case is referred to the Government.