When choosing a restaurant or picking a takeaway, you probably want to know if you are in safe hands in terms of quality and hygiene.

The Food Standards Agency works with local authorities to enforce food safety rules and award star-ratings to businesses, giving residents an indication of the cleanliness and hygiene.

Here's a list of the Suffolk eateries handed a one or zero star rating after inspections in the last three months.

Zero food hygiene rating. Picture: Food Standards Agency

1. Sakura, Bury St Edmunds

Sakura in Bury St Edmunds was handed a rating of zero on December 29, 2022, which comes just months after it was given a rating of one in August last year.

Serving Japanese food from its Cupola House location, Sakura offers take away and dine-in options including sushi and gyoza.

Sakura in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Paul Derrick

Despite these hygiene ratings, Sakura remains popular with the public as it has a Tripadvisor average of 4.5 stars.

2. Maja Polish Delicatessen Ltd, Ipswich

Maja Polish Delicatessen Ltd in Bramford Road, Ipswich, was handed a rating of one by Food Standards Agency inspectors who visited on January 31.

The deli was found to need major improvement in the management of food safety category, which includes systems and checks in place to ensure food is safe to eat, and evidence that staff understand food safety.

However, inspectors deemed the business was generally satisfactory in the cleanliness and condition of facilities, while it was found to be very good in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The shop is currently listed on Google as temporarily closed.

3. Devonshire House, Cavendish

Devonshire House is a care home in Cavendish which cares for people requiring nursing and personal care, as well as those with dementia.

On January 3 it was given a food hygiene rating of zero, when it was found that major improvement was necessary in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building, as well as the management of food safety.

Improvement was also highlighted in the hygienic handling of food at the site.

4. Abiha Supermarket, Newmarket

Abiha Supermarket in Newmarket was given a rating of one by inspectors on January 24.

At the time of inspection, it was found to need improvement in hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Inspectors deemed the supermarket needed major improvement in management of food safety.

5. The Mill Inn, Market Weston

The Mill Inn, Market Weston. Picture: Google maps

The Mill Inn in Market Weston was inspected on January 26 and handed a rating of one.

Inspectors said it needed major improvement in the management of food safety, as well as improvement in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and hygienic food handling.

It has an average rating of 4.5 on Tripadvisor.

6. Primrose Hill Mini Market, Haverhill

Primrose Hill Mini Market in Haverhill was inspected on February 7 when issues were identified.

While it was deemed to be generally satisfactory in its hygienic food handling and in the cleanliness of the facilities and building, the establishment was found to need major improvement in the management of food safety.

It was given a food hygiene rating of one.

7. New Cut Arts Centre, Halesworth

New Cut Arts Centre in Halesworth was handed a rating of one on January 27.

The cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were found to be good, but other areas let the business down.

Inspectors found it needed improvement in the hygienic food handling category, and major improvement in the management of food safety.